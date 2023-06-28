An hours-long standoff in Newton ended with a man being involuntarily committed on Tuesday.

Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe said officers initially responded to a call of a disturbance on S. Brady Avenue in which a man had taken his sister’s car and house keys.

Officers learned after arriving on the scene the man had a criminal summons on a charge of second-degree trespass and a history of mental health problems, Sipe said.

Newton officers called in the Special Tactics and Response Team from the sheriff's office after the man threatened to harm himself and officers, Sipe said.

The situation ended with the man surrendering and being involuntarily committed without any injuries or death, Sipe said. The situation was active for around six hours from the time Newton officers received the first call shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The tactical team was called in around 3 p.m.

Sipe also credited a local attorney who spoke with the man by phone in helping to end the standoff.

He said there were firearms in the home but there was no evidence the man brandished or possessed a weapon during the standoff. Sipe declined to identify the man, citing the involuntary commitment.

He also said the man is not facing criminal charges as a result of the standoff.

“Our whole intent when we’re dealing with anybody in a mental crisis situation, our intent is to get them the help that they need, not to put them in jail where it’s not likely that they are going to get the help that they need,” Sipe said.