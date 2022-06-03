Newton boy stable after being hit by van

An 8-year-old Newton boy is in stable condition after being struck by a van that was dropping him off at his home, Maj. Tim Hayes of the Newton Police Department said Friday.

Hayes said the van transporting the child belonged to Support Incorporated, which describes itself as a "nationally accredited child and adolescent behavioral health agency” and has locations in Catawba County and other counties in the region.

He said the driver of the van let the boy out of the vehicle. The van struck the boy in the process of driving off with the driver not realizing the boy was in the path of the vehicle.

The child was struck Tuesday afternoon but police did not release information about the collision until Friday morning.

The boy was first taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center before being transported to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte. He was in the hospital in stable condition as of Friday morning, according to the police.

Hayes said he was not anticipating there would be charges as of Friday morning but police are asking anyone with information on the matter to give them a call at 828-465-7430.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

