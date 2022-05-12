 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Names, charges released in connection with 2-vehicle crash in Conover

Two vehicles crashed on N.C. Highway 16 on Wednesday evening. Both drivers were injured.

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Conover on Wednesday, police say.

Timothy Carson was driving a white Jeep southbound on N.C. Highway 16 when he crossed over the center line to avoid a car turning in front of him, Maj. Robert Houston with the Conover Police Department said. When Carson tried to correct the Jeep, he collided with a Honda, driven by Carl Roth, which was traveling north on the highway, Houston said.

Carson was not restrained by a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle. Both drivers were taken from the scene to an area hospital. Carson was later transported to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Houston said.

Roth’s injuries were not serious, Houston said.

Carson was charged with failure to wear a seat belt and driving with a revoked license, Houston said. The collision occurred Wednesday evening.

