Multiple car crashes shut down eastbound lane of Interstate 40

  • Updated
061522-hdr-news-3accidents

N.C. Highway Patrol state troopers discuss one of three accidents on eastbound Interstate 40 as crews work to clear the scene Wednesday afternoon.

 Robert Reed

Three separate car crashes on Wednesday afternoon, including a four-car accident, left two people injured and slowed traffic on Interstate 40, N.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said. 

The crashes were between exits 123 and 125 in Hickory.

The four-vehicle accident sent two people to area hospitals with minor injuries, Swagger said.

There were no serious injuries, Swagger said. 

The interstate was still shut down as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Swagger said the eastbound lanes should reopen around 4:30 p.m.

