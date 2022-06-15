Multiple car crashes shut down eastbound lane of Interstate 40

Three separate car crashes on Wednesday afternoon, including a four-car accident, left two people injured and slowed traffic on Interstate 40, N.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said.

The crashes were between exits 123 and 125 in Hickory.

The four-vehicle accident sent two people to area hospitals with minor injuries, Swagger said.

There were no serious injuries, Swagger said.

The interstate was still shut down as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Swagger said the eastbound lanes should reopen around 4:30 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.