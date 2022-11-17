Mountain View Elementary school bus in wreck; no serious injuries reported

A school bus serving Mountain View Elementary School collided with a vehicle on Thursday at noon.

School bus 353 was involved in a crash at the intersection of Starnes Road and N.C. 127, according to a news release from Catawba County Schools.

The school system said it appears the driver of the bus attempted a left turn into the path of an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the bus was cited for the wreck.

There were 61 third-grade students, four teachers and the driver on the bus at the time of the incident, but no serious injuries were reported, the school system said.

Some students were still being evaluated as a precaution, the release stated.

Parents of students were notified through the ParentSquare app, the school system said.