CATAWBA COUNTY SCHOOLS

Mountain View Elementary school bus in wreck; no serious injuries reported

  • Updated
  • 0

A school bus serving Mountain View Elementary School collided with a vehicle on Thursday at noon.

111822-hdr-news-schoolbus-p1

Mountain View Elementary school bus 353 was involved in a wreck on Thursday, the school system said.

School bus 353 was involved in a crash at the intersection of Starnes Road and N.C. 127, according to a news release from Catawba County Schools.

The school system said it appears the driver of the bus attempted a left turn into the path of an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the bus was cited for the wreck.

Footage from Catawba County Schools' Department of Transportation, capturing dangerous school bus stop violations.

There were 61 third-grade students, four teachers and the driver on the bus at the time of the incident, but no serious injuries were reported, the school system said.

Some students were still being evaluated as a precaution, the release stated.

111822-hdr-news-schoolbus-p2

Mountain View Elementary school bus 353 collided with this vehicle on Thursday, according to a news release from Catawba County Schools.

Parents of students were notified through the ParentSquare app, the school system said.

