Motorcyclst injured in Newton crash. accident took place in front of the Love's Travel Stop on NC 10

A motorcyclist was seriously injured during a wreck on N.C. Highway 10 Friday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. in front of the Love’s Travel Stop in Newton, N.C. State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said via email.

A car attempted to leave the Love’s Travel Stop parking lot, failed to yield the right of way and collided with a motorcycle traveling on the highway.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured, Swagger said. The biker was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital. The motorcyclist’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Swagger said.

An occupant of the car was also transported by ambulance with minor injuries.