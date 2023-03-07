A motorcyclist was injured in a crash near the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on 21st Street SE in Hickory.
A truck pulled in front of the motorcycle causing the crash, according to Trooper Dusty Powell with the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m.
The vehicles were turning into the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement store. The motorcyclist sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Powell said.
