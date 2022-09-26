Motorcyclist in stable condition after Saturday wreck

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident Saturday on U.S. 321.

He was listed in stable condition on Sunday.

Anthony Christian Demetrio, 22, was flown to a Charlotte hospital on Saturday after a motorcycle wreck. Demetrio is from Indian Land, South Carolina, Hickory Police Department Media and Community Services Coordinator Kristen Hart said via email.

The crash occurred shortly before 4:15 p.m. on the U.S. 70 off ramp connecting to U.S. 321. Demetrio was the only person injured in the crash, Hart said.

Hickory police are continuing to investigate the wreck. No charges have been filed as of Monday morning, Hart said.