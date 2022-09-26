 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Motorcyclist in stable condition after Saturday wreck

  • 0

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident Saturday on U.S. 321.

He was listed in stable condition on Sunday.

Anthony Christian Demetrio, 22, was flown to a Charlotte hospital on Saturday after a motorcycle wreck. Demetrio is from Indian Land, South Carolina, Hickory Police Department Media and Community Services Coordinator Kristen Hart said via email.

092722-hdr-news-wreckupdate-p1

Emergency responders prepare to airlift Anthony Christian Demetrio from the scene of a motorcycle crash on Saturday. 

The crash occurred shortly before 4:15 p.m. on the U.S. 70 off ramp connecting to U.S. 321. Demetrio was the only person injured in the crash, Hart said.

092722-hdr-news-wreckupdate-p2

Anthony Christian Demetrio was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash on the U.S. 70 off ramp connecting to U.S. 321 

Hickory police are continuing to investigate the wreck. No charges have been filed as of Monday morning, Hart said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why an ex-Russian officer is feeling the army call-up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert