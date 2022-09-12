Motorcyclist from Stony Point dies in collision with van in Alexander County

A 58-year-old motorcyclist died in a vehicle collision in Alexander County on Friday.

Allen Brent Troutman, of Stony Point, died at the scene of the collision. Ruth Lackey, 93, of Hiddenite, was not injured. A passenger in Lackey’s van had minor injuries and was transported by emergency workers to an area hospital. The driver of a third vehicle was not injured, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

At around 4 p.m. on Friday, a 2014 Dodge Caravan, driven by Lackey, was traveling east on N.C. Highway 90. The van attempted to turn left onto Cheatham Ford Road, failed to yield the right of way and collided with a westbound 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by Troutman. The van then collided with another vehicle which was stopped for traffic, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

N.C. Highway 90 was closed in the area for more than two hours, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.