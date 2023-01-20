Morganton man struck, killed on I-40 in Burke County early Friday; trooper says he was standing in highway

A Morganton man was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Interstate 40 in Burke County early Friday morning, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian, Jarred Von Gabriel Berdine, 29, died at the scene. The driver of the truck, Gregory Ball II, 59, of Redkey, Indiana, was not injured, Trooper Christopher Casey said in a news release.

State troopers responded to the fatal collision in Burke County on I-40 East near Conley Road at around 1:30 a.m. It was reported that Berdine was standing in the travel lane and was struck by an eastbound 2013 Dodge Ram. Berdine was wearing dark clothing, Casey said.

No charges are anticipated in this case, according to Casey.

The road was closed for approximately two hours as the troopers investigated, Casey said.