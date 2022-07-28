Moped rider dies in Granite Falls crash

A Hickory man died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 321 in Granite Falls on Wednesday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., a 2020 Tao moped, a 2003 Nissan Altima and a 2015 Hyundai Elantra were traveling north on U.S. 321 in the right lane. The Nissan collided with the moped, near the intersection of Alex Lee Boulevard, causing the moped to overturn and spill the driver onto the road. The Hyundai then struck the driver of the moped, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The driver of the moped, Ralph Preston Wolfe Jr., 53, died at the scene. The driver of the Nissan, Jonathan Russell, 29, and the driver of the Hyundai, Brandy Wren, 33, both of Hudson, were not injured, the Highway Patrol said.

The investigation is ongoing. Troopers will be consulting with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office concerning any charges, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.