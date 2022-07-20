Mobile home condemned after car crashes into it; residence was near St. Stephens High School

A car crashed into the side of a mobile home near St. Stephens High School on Wednesday morning.

The mobile home was condemned due to damage to a support beam under the home. The power was disconnected after the crash, Hickory Fire Department Education Coordinator Terri Byers said.

Byers said the crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. The mobile home is in the Thunderbird Mobile Home Park on 34th Street Drive NE in Hickory.

The driver of the car was transported to the hospital. A resident of the home was also receiving medical care. The resident sustained minor injuries, Byers said. She did not know how severe the driver’s injuries were or the driver’s identity.

Cristian Garcia, 23, a resident of the home, said the woman driving the car was found unconscious.

Garcia said his 18-year-old brother, Jonathan Garcia, was sleeping when the car crashed into the mobile home. He said his brother was taken to the hospital for back pain.

Cristian Garcia said his brother woke up when his bed was lifted during the crash.

Byers said the Hickory Fire Department has contacted the American Red Cross to assist the family.