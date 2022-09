At least one person was transported from a wreck on U.S. Highway 321 near the off-ramp from U.S. Highway 70 in Hickory on Saturday afternoon.

The wreck appeared to involve a motorcycle. One person was placed on a stretcher and loaded into a medical helicopter which landed in the southbound lanes of the highway.

Catawba County EMS and the Hickory Police Department also responded.

The Record will publish more information as it becomes available.