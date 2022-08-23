 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man pulled from trench; authorities say he was alert, talking

This story was updated at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

A construction worker was trapped in a trench for more than an hour at a construction site on U.S. Highway 70 Tuesday afternoon.

The worker was reportedly waterproofing the exterior walls of the basement of a house being built along the highway near the town of Catawba. While the man was working, the trench collapsed surrounding him with dirt and trapping him from the waist down, Catawba Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Donald Robinson said.

Emergency services were called out to the scene around 1:30 p.m. It took responders about an hour and 10 minutes to free the man from the dirt, Robinson said.

Catawba County Emergency Services coordinator Karen Yaussy said the man was alert and talking at the scene, but she could not confirm his name or age.

The man did not appear to have any life-threatening injuries. Shortly after being freed, he was transported to a hospital to be evaluated, Robinson said.

