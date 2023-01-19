Man dies after being struck by train in Lincolnton

A man was struck and killed by a train in Lincolnton on Wednesday morning, according to the Lincolnton Police Department.

Jonathan William Elmore, 37, was dead when first responders arrived. Elmore was struck by the train shortly after 10 a.m., Lincolnton police said in a news release.

Elmore, who lived in Lincolnton, was walking west in the middle of the railroad tracks near S. Flint Street. A CSX Transportation train was also traveling west. According to the train engineers, several horn signals were given as the train approached Elmore, the release stated.

The train was unable to avoid striking Elmore, Lincolnton police said.

The collision appears to be a tragic accident, Lincolnton police said.

CSX Transportation personnel, Lincoln County EMS, Lincoln County Emergency Management and Lincolnton Fire Department also responded to the scene, the Lincolnton police said.