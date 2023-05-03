A man was seriously injured when he fell from a roof in Hickory Wednesday morning.

The man was working on a roof at 331 25th Ave. NW. Emergency services were called shortly before 11:45 a.m. after the man fell, according to the Hickory Fire Department.

The man was transported to Northview Middle School via ambulance. The school is located about one and a half miles from the home.

The man was placed in a medical helicopter stationed in a soccer field at the school shortly before 12:30 p.m. The helicopter transported the man to a hospital for treatment.