A motorcycle crash in Newton claimed the life of a Lincolnton man on Sunday night.

Shortly before midnight, the Newton Police Department responded to the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash along Old Conover-Startown Road, the department said in a news release.

Jimmy G. Hamrick, 52, was found dead when officers arrived. Hamrick was riding a 2008 Kawasaki Vulcan, Newton police said.

The preliminary investigation showed that Hamrick was traveling southwest on Old Conover-Startown Road. Hamrick ran off the left side of the road in a curve. His motorcycle struck a culvert and a driveway. Hamrick was ejected from the motorcycle, Newton police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has additional information is asked to contact Investigator Ernest Scaglione at 828-465-7430 or at escaglione@newtonnc.gov.