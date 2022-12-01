Lincoln County man injured in camper fire; law officers say he barricaded himself inside

A Lincoln County man barricaded himself in a camper and was seriously injured after the camper caught fire, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was identified as Chris Carl Lee, 39. Lee had an active warrant for arrest out of Union County, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a possible burglary at a camper parked in the 1300 block of Bess Chapel Church Road in Cherryville. Deputies were told that a male was in the camper after being told he could not be there by the owner, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Deputies knocked on the door of the camper, but the man, identified as Lee, stated he would not come out. When Lee continued to refuse to exit the camper, officers retrieved a search warrant from the magistrate’s office in Lincolnton. On the way back to the scene, deputies learned that the camper caught fire, the sheriff’s office said.

The officers attempted to enter the camper, but Lee barricaded himself inside, the sheriff’s office said. When firefighters arrived, they were able to make entry and pull Lee from the camper, the sheriff’s office said.

Lee had burns on his body and was transported by EMS to an area hospital. He was later taken by helicopter to the burn center at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist medical center in Winston-Salem.