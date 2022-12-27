 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln County man in critical condition after Christmas Eve hit-and-run in Maiden

  • Updated
A Lincoln County man is in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash on Dec. 24 in Maiden, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Frank Haithcox, 48, was struck by a vehicle along Old U.S. Highway 321, also known as the Maiden Highway, near the border of Catawba and Lincoln counties. The collision happened around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 24, Trooper Christopher Casey said.

Haithcox was taken to a hospital in Charlotte. He was still in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon, Casey said.

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.

State troopers are searching for a black work truck possibly involved in striking the pedestrian, Casey said.

Anyone with information concerning this accident is asked to call the highway patrol at 828-466-5500.

