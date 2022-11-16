 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lincoln Charter School bus rear-ended by tractor-trailer in Catawba County

  • Updated
  • 0

As more school districts purchase electric school buses, some have questioned their ability to operate in extremely cold weather. A school district in Tok, Alaska put their new electric school bus to the test.

A Lincoln Charter School bus was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Catawba County.

The bus was heading to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. There were 14 high school juniors and seniors on the bus. The bus was traveling down N.C. Highway 150 when the collision happened around 8:30 a.m., Melissa Lasarsky, Lincoln Charter School marketing and communications director, said.

The driver and two students were taken to the hospital as a precaution, Lasarsky said.

Lasarsky said the bus had to be towed and will need repairs. The bumper and several windows were damaged, she said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Growing anger in China over ‘zero-Covid’ policy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert