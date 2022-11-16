Lincoln Charter School bus rear-ended by tractor-trailer in Catawba County

A Lincoln Charter School bus was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Catawba County.

The bus was heading to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. There were 14 high school juniors and seniors on the bus. The bus was traveling down N.C. Highway 150 when the collision happened around 8:30 a.m., Melissa Lasarsky, Lincoln Charter School marketing and communications director, said.

The driver and two students were taken to the hospital as a precaution, Lasarsky said.

Lasarsky said the bus had to be towed and will need repairs. The bumper and several windows were damaged, she said.