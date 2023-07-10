A Lenoir woman was killed, and a man seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Caldwell County on Friday.

Virginia Stines Shew, 82, died at the scene. James Cecil Shew, 84, was transported via helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center, N.C. State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Christopher Casey said in a news release on Saturday.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday along Abington Road near Collettsville Road. A 2005 Lincoln Town Car was traveling south on Abington Road, drove off the right side of the road and struck part of the bridge railing, Casey said.

James Shew was driving the car. Virginia Shew was riding in the front passenger seat, Casey said.

Charges are pending upon completion of the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office, Casey said.