An 18-year-old from Lenoir has been charged in a fatal crash on March 3 in Caldwell County.

Izaiah James Thomas Hartsell is charged with driving left of center and misdemeanor death by vehicle, N.C. State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Christopher Casey said.

Marion resident Johnny Cleveland Davis, 67, died in the crash. Hartsell suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on March 3 when Hartsell lost control of his Chevrolet S-10 truck and hit a Chevrolet Colorado pickup driven by Davis. The vehicles collided after Hartsell's S-10 crossed over the center line, according to the release.

Casey said excessive speed was not a factor in the fatal crash.