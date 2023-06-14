The Lenoir Police Department has released the identities of an officer involved in a recent shooting and the woman who was shot and killed.

Sgt. Brandon Macleod is the officer who fired the shots while Shellabell Tester, 46, was the woman who was killed, according to the Lenoir Police Department.

The shooting occurred Tuesday morning on Starcross Road. Police said Tester was shot after she refused to put down two knives she was holding and charged at officers.

At one point prior to the shooting, officers used a Taser against Tester, according to police.

Macleod, a patrol officer who has been with the department for 12 years, is on administrative leave per the department’s policy.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. SBI Public Information Director Anjanette Grube said Wednesday morning that the agency’s investigation is ongoing but did not release any details beyond that.

The Lenoir Police Department is also conducting an internal review to determine if officers followed appropriate procedures.