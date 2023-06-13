A Lenoir police officer shot and killed a woman Tuesday morning. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the encounter.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 a.m. when officers responded to a call about a potential drug overdose on Starcross Road, according to a release from the Lenoir Police Department.

The officers encountered a woman who had two knives. After telling the woman to drop the knives, one of the officers used a Taser against the woman, according to the release.

“The woman dropped the weapons momentarily before retrieving them and charging at the officers with the knives in a narrow hallway of the home,” according to the release. “Officers perceived a lethal threat and one officer fired his service weapon, striking the woman in an attempt to stop the perceived threat.”

The woman died on the way to the hospital, according to the release. Police officials said Tuesday they were waiting to release the identities of the officer and the deceased woman until after family members were notified.

The officer is on administrative leave in accordance with the department’s policy. In addition to the SBI investigation, the police department is conducting its own internal investigation to determine if department policies were followed, according to the release.