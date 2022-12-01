Lenoir man on moped killed in crash; Hudson man charged with DWI

A Lenoir man died in a moped crash on N.C. Highway 268 in Wilkes County on Tuesday.

The driver of a Toyota car that struck the moped was charged with driving while impaired, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday shortly before 7:30 p.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Wilkes County on N.C. Highway 268 near Boomer Road. A 2014 Toyota Scion was traveling east on N.C. Highway 268, failed to adequately reduce speed and collided with a 2014 Qlink moped which was also traveling east on N.C. Highway 268, Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said via email.

The driver of the moped, Charlie Monroe Pike, 31, of Lenoir, died at the scene. The driver of the Scion, Ronnie Allen Honeycutt, 38, of Hudson, was not injured, Swagger said.

Honeycutt was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Additional charges are pending the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Wilkes County District Attorney’s Office, Swagger said.

A portion of N.C. Highway 268 was closed for approximately two hours during the on-scene investigation, Swagger said.