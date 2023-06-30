A two-car crash claimed the life of a Lenoir man on U.S. Highway 321 in Caldwell County on Thursday.

Harold Kelly Parsons, 49, died at the scene. He was driving a 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera. A passenger in the Porsche was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center in serious condition, N.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Christopher Casey said in a news release.

On Thursday shortly after 3 p.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol investigated a fatal collision in Caldwell County on U.S. Highway 321 near the Watauga County line. A 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera was traveling south on U.S. Highway 321, crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, Casey said.

The driver of the Silverado, Andrew Calvin Sigmon, 47, of Lincolnton, was treated by EMS at the scene for minor injuries, Casey said.

The initial investigation indicates careless and reckless driving to be the contributing factor in the collision, Casey said.

U.S. Highway 321 was closed in the area for two hours during the on-scene investigation, Casey said.