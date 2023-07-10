top story breaking Large tree falls, blocks road in downtown Hickory Robert Reed Jul 10, 2023 Jul 10, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Members of a North Carolina DOT crew confer with Duke Energy at the scene of a downed tree on First Avenue SE Monday morning during the clean-up process. First Avenue SE was blocked at the intersection with Tate Boulevard. ROBERT C. REED,RECORD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert Reed A tree fell across the highway near the intersection of First Avenue SE and Tate Boulevard in downtown Hickory on Monday morning.No injuries were reported. North Carolina DOT crew members and Hickory police block the intersection with Tate Boulevard and First Avenue SE after a large tree fell across the road on Monday morning. ROBERT C. REED,RECORD State department of transportation workers were on the scene Monday morning to clear the tree from the road.As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, officials estimated the cleanup would last several hours. A large tree fell across the highway near the intersection of First Avenue SE and Tate Boulevard in downtown Hickory on Monday morning. Robert C. Reed, Hickory Daily Record A fir tree narrowly misses a car driving on the Interstate 5 near Wolf Creek, Oregon. 0 Comments Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Botany Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Woman suffers serious injuries in crash near Hickory Wendy's The crash occurred by the Wendy’s restaurant at the intersection of Second Street NE and 13th Avenue NE. Taylorsville man dies at Alexander County library; police say man died of natural causes Russell Redmon was found without a pulse near the back entry of the library, Alexander County Public Information Officer Gary Herman said. Lenoir man killed, another person seriously injured in Caldwell County crash A two-car crash claimed the life of a Lenoir man on U.S. Highway 321 in Caldwell County on Thursday. Man involuntarily committed after standoff with Newton, Catawba County officers An hours-long standoff in Newton ended with a man being involuntarily committed on Tuesday. Valdese man killed when driver strikes construction workers on NC 150 One construction worker is dead and another seriously injured after the workers were struck by a vehicle along N.C. Highway 150 on Monday afte… Watch Now: Related Video Ukraine’s NATO membership set to dominate Lithuania summit Ocean safety and rip currents | Across the Sky podcast Ocean safety and rip currents | Across the Sky podcast Wolverines Are Making a Surprising Comeback in the US Wolverines Are Making a Surprising Comeback in the US Solar Storm Expected To Make Northern Lights Visible In 17 States Solar Storm Expected To Make Northern Lights Visible In 17 States