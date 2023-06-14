A video showing employees at the Hickory IHOP engaging in a plate-smashing brawl in the restaurant's kitchen spread on social media earlier this week.

The video came from Joey Johnson, a 29-year-old from Long View who recorded the melee while he was having breakfast with family on Sunday morning.

Johnson said there was already a feeling of tension between the two women involved in the fight and that they had been arguing at one point. He said one of the women was the waitress serving his table.

The fight broke out soon after Johnson and his family got their food.

“They got real loud real fast and then we heard something fall over so they started fighting before I started recording,” Johnson said.

A cook tried to intervene but quickly abandoned the effort after a coffeepot was thrown. Johnson said the frustrated cook then went outside for a cigarette.

“The manager started yelling, ‘Call the police! Call the police!’ and nobody called the police,” Johnson said.

Hickory police did not respond to the fight, Hickory Police Department Media and Community Services Coordinator Kristen Hart said.

Johnson said the manager then turned her attention to trying to stop him from recording.

“I just looked at her like, ‘Well, get them to stop and then I’ll stop recording,'" he said. “But no. I was like, ‘No, I’m getting this.’"

Johnson estimated half the restaurant got up and walked out of the restaurant. He said he and his family packed up their food and left, with the manager taking care of their bill.

Management at the restaurant declined to comment on the fight.

Johnson said understaffing was likely at least partly to blame for the contentious atmosphere at the restaurant. At one point, the manager and their waitress were having a discussion across the dining room about an employee who had not showed up, Johnson said.

As for whether he will be going back to the Hickory IHOP, Johnson said: “Probably not, no.”

He added: “We usually go to SandBar (Marina and Grill) in Taylorsville. My mother-in-law, she just really wanted a strawberry stuffed pancake. That’s like the only place you can get that, I guess.”