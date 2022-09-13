Hudson police cleared in fatal shooting; DA says officer-involved shooting was justified

An officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County has been deemed justified by the district attorney’s office.

District Attorney Scott Reilly confirmed on Tuesday that the shooting had been ruled justified after reviewing body cam footage and being formally briefed by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations on Monday.

On Friday, two Hudson police officers, Nicholas Hudson and Taylor Welborn, responded to a home located at 151 Eastview St. in Hudson. after James Preston Trexler Jr. placed a 911 call, the Hudson Police Department said in a news release.

The officers encountered Trexler outside of the home. Hudson police said Trexler was holding a spear and appeared to be trying to gain entry to the residence.

The officers attempted multiple times to convince Trexler to drop the weapon, Hudson police said. When the officers approached Trexler, he made threatening gestures towards them, Hudson police said.

Welborn made two unsuccessful attempts to disarm Trexler. After throwing a large trash can at the officers, Trexler lunged towards the officers with the spear. Hudson interpreted the movements as an imminent threat to both officers and shot Trexler, Hudson police said.

The officer immediately called for emergency medical services and began administering aid to Trexler. Trexler died at the scene, Hudson police said. Neither of the officers was injured.

Both officers, who were hired in 2018, were placed on administrative leave during the investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation, Hudson police said.