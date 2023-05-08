A 62-year-old man died during a home fire in Bethlehem early Monday.
Alexander County Fire Marshal Mark Earle confirmed the death but did not release the man’s name Monday morning. He said authorities were in the process of notifying family members.
Firefighters responded to the fire on Pine Lane shortly after 1 a.m. and had the fire contained within an hour, Earle said. He described the fire as accidental, identifying the cause as “improper discard of smoking material.”
The Bethlehem Community Fire & Rescue, Wittenburg Fire Department, Ellendale Fire Department, Grace Chapel Fire Department, Alexander County EMS, Alexander County Fire Marshal's Office, Alexander County Sheriff's Office, and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation all responded to the fire.