House deemed unsafe after tractor-trailer crashes into Alexander County home

An Alexander County home was deemed unsafe after being hit by a tractor-trailer last week.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a Freightliner tractor-trailer hit a house off of Millersville Road at approximately 2:35 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the tractor-trailer was charged with failing to maintain lane control, Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said.

There were no injuries, but a woman was in the house at the time of the accident.

The house was deemed unsafe after the crash. The people at the home were unable to continue living there, Swagger said.

The tractor-trailer crashed into the house after the driver overcorrected when the tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road, causing the tractor-trailer to travel off the left side of the road, Swagger said.