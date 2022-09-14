Home, vehicle damaged in Long View fire on Wednesday morning

A home and two vehicles were heavily damaged in a fire in Long View on Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., Hickory firefighters responded to a fire at a home located at 950 20th St. NW near the Hickory Regional Airport.

Firefighters searched the building to ensure no occupants were inside and worked to extinguish the fire, Hickory Fire Department Education Coordinator Terri Byers said in a news release.

Firefighters battling the blaze noticed the roof of the structure was unstable. Byers said firefighters moved to the exterior of the house to fight the fire amid safety concerns.

Want to help? The GoFundMe page set up for Caldwell County Paramedic Ethan Miller: https://www.gofundme.com/f/caldwell-county-nc-paramedic-ethan-miller?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR3m-rMddVxbBmLzO-M-KLM3_dJn_OItfOzo0OVSMq_lsqI3HV4h3erl2hw

The Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire started in a vehicle beside the house. The fire was deemed accidental.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no pets were injured, Byers said.

Ethan Miller, a Caldwell County paramedic and his family, lived in the home. Miller was on duty when the fire broke out, Caldwell County Emergency Services Public Information Officer Lt. Jason Powell said.

The Caldwell County Emergency Services started a GoFundMe page to help Miller and his family. Powell said the department wanted to help one of their own. The American Red Cross is also assisting the displaced family.