Home, vehicle damaged in Hickory fire on Wednesday morning

A home and a vehicle were heavily damaged by fire in Hickory on Wednesday morning.

The home, at 21st Street NW, is near the Hickory Regional Airport.

No people have been found in the home, according to Terri Byers, the education coordinator with the Hickory Fire Department.

As of 10 a.m. Hickory firefighters were still working to extinguish the fire.

Byers added that firefighters were pulled from fighting the fire in the home due to fears the roof of the dwelling might collapse.

Hickory firefighters, Catawba County EMS workers and Hickory police were on the scene of the fire on Wednesday morning.

Byers said an investigation into the cause of the fire will take place once the fire is out.