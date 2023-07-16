A Hickory woman died in floodwaters in Alexander County on Saturday night.

Lisa Michelle Riahi, 49, of Hickory died when a vehicle was apparently washed into the waters of Duck Creek, according to a release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency workers and law officers were called to a scene near the intersection of Duck Creek Road and Dover Church Road in the Ellendale community of Alexander County.

Emergency crews were able to rescue one occupant of the vehicle who was found hanging to a tree, the release said. Alexander County Rescue deployed a raft to the victim in the tree shortly after midnight. The name of the rescued individual was not released.

The rescued person was treated by Alexander County EMS for non-life threatening injuries and released at the scene, the release said. The rescued person also confirmed a second person jumped out of the vehicle into the water. The search for the second victim continued into Sunday.

The body of Riahi was found around 2.2 miles from where the first person was rescued, according to the release.

Alexander County Emergency Management reported that 7.3 inches of rainfall was recorded in the area of the incident.

The investigation is continuing as a death investigation, the release said.

The agencies who assisted in the search for the missing victim, included the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Taylorsville Police Department, Alexander County EMS, Alexander County Rescue Squad, Alexander County Emergency Services, Alexander County Government, Ellendale Fire Department, Bethlehem Fire and Rescue, Hiddenite Fire Department, Sugar Loaf Fire Department, Taylorsville Fire Department, Wittenberg Fire Department, Little River Fire Department, North Carolina Highway Patrol, North Carolina Forest Service, and North Carolina DOT.