A Hickory woman died on Saturday from injuries she sustained in a traffic crash last week, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Judy Sipe, 76, of Hickory, was driving a Nissan Rogue at the intersection of Second Street NE and 13th Avenue NE when she collided with a Toyota Tundra causing a chain reaction which damaged two other vehicles, Hickory police said.

The investigation found that Sipe suffered from a medical emergency at the time of the crash, Hickory police said in a news release.

Sipe was transported via helicopter from the scene to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. She died the following day, Hickory police said.

No charges are expected to be filed in the case, Hickory police said.