Walmart is preparing to make repairs to two small sinkholes which have opened up in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Springs Road.

The holes are located near the front of the store. The larger of the two holes was located near the back of a parking spot while the smaller was near a drain.

"We are working with a third-party provider to assess the surrounding terrain, dig out the existing collapse, and resolve the situation," according to a statement from the company.