TARA WOODS

Hickory townhome heavily damaged by fire; no injuries reported

A townhome in Hickory was heavily damaged by a fire early Wednesday morning.

093022-hdr-news-fire-p1

A fire heavily damaged a townhome in the Tara Woods complex early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., Hickory firefighters responded to a fire at the Tara Woods complex on Fifth Street NE. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Hickory Fire Department Education Coordinator Terri Byers said via email.

The occupants were reported to be safe outside the building. No injuries were reported. Townhome 106 was heavily damaged. The townhome next door sustained water damage, Byers said

093022-hdr-news-fire-p2

A fire heavily damaged a townhome in Hickory on Wednesday.

Catawba County EMS also responded to the scene. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents, Byers said.

