The Hickory Police Department enlisted the help of the FBI and bomb squads from Gaston County in investigating what police are describing as two suspicious devices found at the MarketPlace Church.

Hickory officers first responded to the scene Sunday afternoon and were there well into the evening.

Police vehicles blocked the entrance to the Market Square shopping center in Mountain View where the church is located. The Southwest Branch Library and Sunny Side restaurant are also located at the shopping center.

Officers walked in and out of a Gastonia Police Department Bomb Squad vehicle, which left the scene shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.

“The scene was rendered safe and the investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the FBI and other law enforcement agencies,” Hickory Police Capt. Jeff Young said Monday morning. “We'll provide more information as soon as we can.