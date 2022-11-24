Hickory police are investigating car crash into N. Center Street home

A car crashed into a home on North Center Street near 30th Avenue Northwest on Thursday morning, creating a hole in the corner building and cracks throughout.

Resident George Moody, a senior wastewater operator with the city of Hickory, was awake and standing in the kitchen shortly after 4 a.m. when the car struck his home.

“Loud noise, just unbelievable noise like I’ve never heard,” Moody said.

He said the car had gone between the power pole and power lines at one corner of the property.

“(The driver) told the police officers that he just fell asleep,” Moody said. “When I got out here, finally got dressed and got out here, he was laying beside the road.”

He described the damage as major, saying there were cracks in the walls and ceiling as well as damage to the foundation. Workers from Servpro were out Thursday morning boarding up the damaged sections of the house.

The Hickory Fire Department responded to the scene, Hickory fire education coordinator Terri Byers said. She said the driver had been taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Byers said the Hickory Police Department is investigating the crash.