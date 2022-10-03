Hickory man found dead in overturned Jeep Gladiator

A Hickory man was found dead inside an overturned vehicle in a creek on Saturday morning.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place NE. Troopers and other emergency responders found a 2020 Jeep Gladiator upside down and partially submerged in a creek in an area where the road had washed out several years ago, Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said in a news release.

The driver of the Jeep, Philip John Paxson, 47 was found dead inside the vehicle. Troopers believe the accident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, Swagger said.

According to information obtained by the troopers, 24th Street Place NE is not maintained by the N.C. Department of Transportation. A portion of the roadway collapsed in 2013 when a culvert washed away. Previous barricades were reported to have been vandalized and removed, Swagger said.