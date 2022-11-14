 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hickory man drives off Interstate 40, crashes on U.S. Hwy 70

  • Updated
N.C. State Highway Patrol troopers confer with Hickory police at the scene of a crash in which a Mercedes-Benz SUV drove off Interstate 40 and crashed onto U.S. Highway 70 on Monday morning. 

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

A Hickory man is in stable condition after driving his Mercedes-Benz SUV off of Interstate 40 and crashing onto N.C. Highway 70 on Monday morning.

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper measures distances at the scene of a crash in which a man drove off Interstate 40 and crashed on U.S. Highway 70 on Monday morning. 

Patrick Loyzelle, 52, was driving eastbound on the interstate when he experienced an episode of low blood sugar. He drove off the highway, falling from the interstate onto U.S. Highway 70 at the point where I-40 passes over U.S. 70, said 1st Sgt. Bobby Linebarger of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Loyzelle was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center in stable condition, Linebarger said.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. and forced part of the highway to close briefly. The road is now open.

Linebarger said there were no charges as of Monday morning. He said the decision to file charges would likely come down to whether Loyzelle knew his blood sugar was low before he went out driving.

