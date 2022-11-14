Hickory man dies when moped collides with box truck

Hickory police are investigating a crash which claimed the life of a Hickory man.
Gerald Ray Fulbright, 46, was killed shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday when his moped collided with a box truck which was turning onto 31st Avenue Court Northeast, according to a release from the Hickory Police Department.
The investigation was ongoing as of Monday morning, and no charges have been filed.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today