 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Hickory man dies when moped collides with box truck

  • Updated
  • 0

Hickory police are investigating a crash which claimed the life of a Hickory man.

Gerald Ray Fulbright, 46, was killed shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday when his moped collided with a box truck which was turning onto 31st Avenue Court Northeast, according to a release from the Hickory Police Department.

The investigation was ongoing as of Monday morning, and no charges have been filed.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Holly the Gibbon finds 'Autumn romance' in her final months at Toronto Zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert