Hickory man dies in crash on U.S. 321 bridge

A 64-year-old man died in a crash on the U.S. 321 southbound bridge over Lake Hickory Tuesday evening.

A 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on U.S. 321, entered the left lane which was closed for repairs, and began passing vehicles that were in the right lane. The pick-up truck collided with a large front-end loader that was part of the construction crew repairing the bridge. State troopers responded to the scene at approximately 7:20 p.m., a news release from N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the pickup, Danny Gray Peacock, of Hickory, died at the scene. The 64-year-old operator of the front-end loader, who was in the machine at the time, was not injured, the release said.

The initial investigation indicates the driver of the pick-up was speeding and driving recklessly, the release from highway patrol said.

The left lane was closed due to ongoing bridge repairs between Caldwell and Catawba counties, the release said. Construction crews started working on the bridge weeknights in April.