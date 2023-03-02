The occupant of a home on Third Street Drive NE escaped injury from a fire at the house late Wednesday night.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental. Electrical issues were determined to be the cause, Hickory Fire Department Education Coordinator Terri Byers said in a news release.

When Hickory firefighters responded to the home shortly before midnight, they confirmed that the occupant of the home was outside and safe, Byers said.

The home was at 1065 Third St. Drive NE.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported light smoke inside the house and heavy amounts of fire and smoke coming from the attic. The damages to the home were significant, Byers said.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The firefighter fell through a floor that was unstable, Byers said.

While working to contain the fire, firefighters noticed the roof of the structure was unstable. For safety purposes, they worked from the exterior of the house to extinguish the fire, Byers said.

Hickory firefighters responded with two engines, one ladder, one rescue truck and two command units. Catawba County EMS also responded to the scene, Byers said.