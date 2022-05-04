Hickory High School student drowned in Lookout Shoals Lake on Tuesday

An 18-year-old Hickory High School student drowned in Lookout Shoals Lake in Catawba County Tuesday evening.

Zimera Aveonna Smith, of Hickory, drowned after jumping from a dock at the Lookout Shoals Lake Access off of Lookout Dam Road in Catawba County, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Turk said.

Smith and a friend walked to the end of the dock and decided to go swimming, Turk said. After the pair jumped into the water, Smith did not resurface and emergency services were called around 7 p.m., he said.

The water was approximately 8 feet deep at the end of the dock, Turk said.

Smith’s body was recovered from the water at the end of the dock, Turk said.

On Wednesday, five additional counselors were at Hickory High School to assist the school’s four counselors to console grieving students, Hickory Public Schools Director of Communications Beverly Snowden said.

Snowden said staff members at the school described Smith as stylish, outgoing and adorable. She said Smith was well loved by students and faculty at the school and they are saddened by her death.

