Hickory garbage truck involved in Tuesday morning collision

A city of Hickory garbage truck and a red Ram 1500 truck collided at the intersection of Second Ave Southeast and Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard Southeast on Tuesday morning.
There appeared to be no injuries, Hickory Safety Coordinator Adam Gardner said.
Charges in the crash are pending.
