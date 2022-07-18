 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Head-on collision in Mountain View claims life of 47-year-old on Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
071922-hdr-news-sundayfatal-p1

A head-on collision claimed the life of Brain Belcher, 47, on Bethel Church Road in Mountain View.

 Photo courtesy of Dave Faherty, WSOC-TV

A head-on collision claimed the life of a 47-year-old man in Mountain View on Sunday afternoon.

Brian Belcher died after crossing the center line and colliding head-on with another vehicle on Bethel Church Road near Olde School Drive. The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries, Trooper Cameron Crater with the N.C. Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at around 5:40 p.m., Crater said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfires rage as parts of Europe battle record heatwave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert