Head-on collision in Mountain View claims life of 47-year-old on Sunday

A head-on collision claimed the life of a 47-year-old man in Mountain View on Sunday afternoon.
Brian Belcher died after crossing the center line and colliding head-on with another vehicle on Bethel Church Road near Olde School Drive. The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries, Trooper Cameron Crater with the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened at around 5:40 p.m., Crater said.
Sarah Johnson
