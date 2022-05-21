 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Granite Falls man dies after being ejected from boat on Lake Hickory

A Granite Falls man was found dead in Lake Hickory after being thrown from a boat in the early morning hours Saturday.

Sgt. Phillip Tallent of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed the death of Terry Josh Fowler, who was around 36 years old.

Tallent said Fowler, who was operating the boat, and a passenger were thrown overboard when “the boat took an abrupt turn to the left.”

Fowler was not wearing a life jacket while the passenger was, he said. The passenger made a 911 call after he was unable to find Fowler.

The call came in shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday and the body was not discovered until about seven hours later, Tallent said. The incident occurred in Burke County to the west of the U.S. Highway 321 bridge.

Tallent said the matter is still under investigation but no charges had been filed as of 4 p.m. Saturday.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

