 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Grandview Middle basketball coach's home destroyed by fire; 4 pets die in Conover blaze

  • 0

A Grandview Middle School basketball coach’s Conover home caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but the family’s three dogs and rabbit did not survive the blaze, homeowner Chris Hopper said.

011223-hdr-news-fire-p1.jpg

Chris Hopper, basketball coach at Grandview Middle School, surveys the fire damage at his home in Conover. The fire happened Tuesday.

“It just kills me when I walk in here,” Hopper said as he opened the front door of his house on Windhaven Drive in Conover.

The smell of charred wood filled the air as Hopper looked around at the damage. The living room was cold and dark. The only light came in through large holes in the roof.

“We are down,” Hopper said. “We’ve been here for 24 years.”

011223-hdr-news-fire-p2.jpg

Chris Hopper walks through his fire-damaged home in Conover on Wednesday.

The Conover Fire Department told Hopper the fire started in the kitchen. He said electrical issues are suspected as the cause.

The home’s interior was recently remodeled, Hopper said. The floor tile was put down two weeks ago. Hopper’s wife Shanna was working on a backsplash in the kitchen and painting the walls, he said.

People are also reading…

“We’ve done so much (to the house),” Hopper said. “And it’s been taken away from us.”

He said the family is currently staying in a hotel but is working to find an apartment until they can figure out what to do about their home.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazil issues arrest warrants for security chiefs after pro-Bolsonaro riots

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert