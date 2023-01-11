Grandview Middle basketball coach's home destroyed by fire; 4 pets die in Conover blaze

A Grandview Middle School basketball coach’s Conover home caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but the family’s three dogs and rabbit did not survive the blaze, homeowner Chris Hopper said.

“It just kills me when I walk in here,” Hopper said as he opened the front door of his house on Windhaven Drive in Conover.

The smell of charred wood filled the air as Hopper looked around at the damage. The living room was cold and dark. The only light came in through large holes in the roof.

“We are down,” Hopper said. “We’ve been here for 24 years.”

The Conover Fire Department told Hopper the fire started in the kitchen. He said electrical issues are suspected as the cause.

The home’s interior was recently remodeled, Hopper said. The floor tile was put down two weeks ago. Hopper’s wife Shanna was working on a backsplash in the kitchen and painting the walls, he said.

“We’ve done so much (to the house),” Hopper said. “And it’s been taken away from us.”

He said the family is currently staying in a hotel but is working to find an apartment until they can figure out what to do about their home.