Freedom March on Saturday is one of several Juneteenth events across Catawba County

A Freedom March is planned for Saturday morning in Newton as part of the weekend's numerous Juneteenth events across Catawba County.

County leaders put together a planning group to assist with celebrations of Juneteenth, which is short for June Nineteenth, a national holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth was declared a national holiday on June 17, 2021.

“Our mission would be to bring awareness to the community on what Juneteenth is and why it is such an important day for Black Americans,” Catawba County Business Manager Candi Dula said in an email. “Juneteenth marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to proclaim that all enslaved people were free. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.”

All municipalities are participating, along with other organizations including Catawba Valley Community College, the Hickory Museum of Art and The Greater Ministerial Alliance. Catawba County helped coordinate, but each organization took the lead for their respective event.

Dula said the collaborative is a way to commemorate the new federal holiday by providing the community with a variety of celebrations, performances, and guest speakers. “We wanted to do this in a way that all four corners of Catawba County are acknowledged and given an opportunity to highlight their own local communities and rich history,” Dula said.

The festivities began on June 9 and are continuing through Monday. Here are the events taking place over the weekend:

On Saturday, a Juneteenth Freedom March will take place at 9 a.m. in Newton. The march will begin with a guest speaker at the Historic Museum, at 30 N College Avenue. Attendees will march down A Street to the new courthouse for a closing ceremony.

The Ridgeview Branch Library is hosting a “We Are Ridgeview” presentation on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. where members of the community will tell the history of Ridgeview. The library is located at 706 First St. SW, in Hickory.

The Hickory Museum of Art will be putting together a picture collage from various Juneteenth celebrations around Catawba County. On Sunday, the museum will have a presentation about the collage from 1-4 p.m. The collage will be displayed through June 26.

A documentary highlighting the 1964 Ridgeview High School football team will be screened in the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block in Hickory on Sunday at 2 p.m. The team was nicknamed “The Untouchables” after a historic season where no opposing team scored against them.

The Southwest Branch Library will host a book club meeting to discuss the book “We Are Not Like Them,” by Christine Pride and Jo Piazza at 6 p.m. on Monday. The book explores race in America through the lifelong bond between a Black woman and a white woman. The library is located at 2944 S on N.C. 127 in Hickory.

